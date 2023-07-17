Making a Murderer to The Keepers: 7 best true crime docu-series on OTT

Entertainment
True crime docu-series provide a thought-provoking and immersive exploration of real-life criminal cases, keeping viewers captivated from start to finish.
This groundbreaking series follows the case of Steven Avery, a man wrongfully convicted of murder, and raises questions about the justice system.
This gripping documentary delves into the strange life of real estate heir Robert Durst, who becomes a prime suspect in several unsolved murders.
This wild and bizarre series explores the world of exotic animal collectors, focusing on the eccentric Joe Exotic and his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot.
Following the trial of author Michael Peterson, who is accused of murdering his wife, this series offers a compelling look into the complexities of the legal process.
This captivating docu-series uncovers the chilling true story of the "pizza bomber" case, involving a bizarre bank heist and a murder in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Focusing on cases where questionable confessions played a significant role, this series examines the flaws and controversies surrounding police interrogations.
Investigating the unsolved murder of a Baltimore nun in the 1960s, this series explores allegations of abuse within the Catholic Church and a potential cover-up.