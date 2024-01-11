Entertainment

Waiting for Guntur Karam? Watch these 7 movies of Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Karam releases tomorrow. Watch these 7 movies of the Telegu super star

Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020)

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, this action-comedy film features Mahesh Babu as an army major on a mission

Maharshi

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, this film explores the journey of a successful businessman and his transformation into a socially responsible individual

Pokiri (2006)

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, this action film was a massive success and established Mahesh Babu as a leading actor in Telugu cinema

Dookudu (2011)

Directed by Srinu Vaitla, this action-comedy film was a critical and commercial success. Mahesh Babu's performance was widely appreciated

Nenjamellam Pala Vannam (2013)

Directed by Srikanth Addala, this family drama featured Mahesh Babu alongside Venkatesh, marking a rare instance of two top heroes sharing screen space

Srimanthudu (2015)

Directed by Koratala Siva, this film revolves around the theme of rural development and social responsibility. Mahesh Babu's performance received acclaim

Bharat Ane Nenu (2018)

Another collaboration with director Koratala Siva, this political drama showcases Mahesh Babu as a young and dynamic Chief Minister

