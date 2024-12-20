Entertainment

Anupamaa to YRKKH: 10 top Indian TV shows with highest TRP in 2024

Top 10 TV Shows of 2024

Several TV series made a mark in 2024. This package highlights the shows that made it to the TRP top 10

10. Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya won hearts throughout the year. Shraddha Arya's show featured numerous twists and turns and maintained its TRP ranking

9. Kavya: Ek Jazba Ek Junoon

Sumbul Touqeer's show was well-received, though it didn't achieve top TRP ratings. The show has now concluded

8. Katha Ankahee

Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan's Katha Ankahee was appreciated for its compelling twists and turns and received good ratings. The show has now ended

7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains a favorite, consistently entertaining audiences with Jethalal and Bapuji's comedy

6. Udne Ki Asha

Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon's Udne Ki Asha, with its captivating twists, earned good TRP ratings

5. Mera Balam Thanedar

Shruti Chaudhary and Shagun Pandey's Mera Balam Thanedar offers thrilling entertainment and maintains a presence in TRP ratings

4. Laughter Chefs

Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek's Laughter Chefs, a blend of cooking and comedy, was a hit, with a second season on the way

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Rohit Purohit and Samriddhi Shukla, consistently delivered drama and remained among the top TRP shows of 2024

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Bhavika Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, with its engaging storyline, remained a favorite and consistently ranked high in TRP ratings

1. Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa consistently delivered drama throughout the year, maintaining its top position in TRP ratings and captivating audiences

Saif Ali Khan's Net Worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of star

(PHOTOS) Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar’s lavish Mumbai home

Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar returns with sequel; Know release date

YRKKH spoiler ALERT: Abhimanyu creates ruckus at Poddar house