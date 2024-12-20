Anupamaa to YRKKH: 10 top Indian TV shows with highest TRP in 2024

Entertainment
Several TV series made a mark in 2024. This package highlights the shows that made it to the TRP top 10
Kundali Bhagya won hearts throughout the year. Shraddha Arya's show featured numerous twists and turns and maintained its TRP ranking
Sumbul Touqeer's show was well-received, though it didn't achieve top TRP ratings. The show has now concluded
Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan's Katha Ankahee was appreciated for its compelling twists and turns and received good ratings. The show has now ended
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains a favorite, consistently entertaining audiences with Jethalal and Bapuji's comedy
Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon's Udne Ki Asha, with its captivating twists, earned good TRP ratings
Shruti Chaudhary and Shagun Pandey's Mera Balam Thanedar offers thrilling entertainment and maintains a presence in TRP ratings
Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek's Laughter Chefs, a blend of cooking and comedy, was a hit, with a second season on the way
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Rohit Purohit and Samriddhi Shukla, consistently delivered drama and remained among the top TRP shows of 2024
Bhavika Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, with its engaging storyline, remained a favorite and consistently ranked high in TRP ratings
Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa consistently delivered drama throughout the year, maintaining its top position in TRP ratings and captivating audiences
