How Vishal quit smoking and drinking

Vishal's Health Update

There has been much discussion about Vishal's health in recent days. Fans are shocked to see his current state.

Markandeyan

Vishal appeared thin and with trembling hands while speaking at a promotional event for his upcoming Pongal release, Markandeyan.

No need to worry

Khushbu has stated that there is no need to worry about Vishal's health. A statement from Vishal's side also revealed that he is suffering from a viral fever.

Old video resurfaces

Meanwhile, one of Vishal's old videos is going viral online. In it, he explains how he quit smoking and drinking.

Cigarettes

I used to smoke heavily, 20 cigarettes a day. But once I developed an aversion to it, I quit the habit in a single day.

Alcohol

He said he quit drinking the same way. Many people say that bad habits should be reduced gradually.

Surprising revelation

But Vishal surprised everyone by saying that he quit smoking and drinking in one day. This video is currently going viral.

