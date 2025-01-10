Entertainment
There has been much discussion about Vishal's health in recent days. Fans are shocked to see his current state.
Vishal appeared thin and with trembling hands while speaking at a promotional event for his upcoming Pongal release, Markandeyan.
Khushbu has stated that there is no need to worry about Vishal's health. A statement from Vishal's side also revealed that he is suffering from a viral fever.
Meanwhile, one of Vishal's old videos is going viral online. In it, he explains how he quit smoking and drinking.
I used to smoke heavily, 20 cigarettes a day. But once I developed an aversion to it, I quit the habit in a single day.
He said he quit drinking the same way. Many people say that bad habits should be reduced gradually.
But Vishal surprised everyone by saying that he quit smoking and drinking in one day. This video is currently going viral.
