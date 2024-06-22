Ronit Roy REJECTED Oscar winning Hollywood film for THIS reason

Entertainment
Ronit Roy missed a role in 'Zero Dark Thirty' due to commitments to Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year', highlighting the tough choices actors face in managing opportunities
Ronit Roy, a veteran in Indian entertainment, missed out on Kathryn Bigelow’s film 'Zero Dark Thirty'
Bigelow handpicked him for a role, impressed by his work, but his dates were committed to Karan Johar’s 'Student of the Year'
Despite Ronit’s plea to adjust schedules, Johar’s team denied the request, causing him to decline the Hollywood opportunity
The incident was recounted humorously by Ronit on Kapil Sharma's show, highlighting the industry’s challenges
Kriti Sanon remarked on the ethical dilemmas actors face, prompting a witty response from Kartik Aaryan
In an interview, Ronit expressed regret over missing out on 'Zero Dark Thirty' due to filming conflicts
He mentioned the disappointment of seeing the film later and reflecting on what could have been