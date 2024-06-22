Entertainment

Ronit Roy REJECTED Oscar winning Hollywood film for THIS reason

Ronit Roy missed a role in 'Zero Dark Thirty' due to commitments to Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year', highlighting the tough choices actors face in managing opportunities

Zero Dark Thirty

Ronit Roy, a veteran in Indian entertainment, missed out on Kathryn Bigelow’s film 'Zero Dark Thirty'

Clash with SOTY

Bigelow handpicked him for a role, impressed by his work, but his dates were committed to Karan Johar’s 'Student of the Year'

Karan Johar's team denied request

Despite Ronit’s plea to adjust schedules, Johar’s team denied the request, causing him to decline the Hollywood opportunity

Ronit Shared the experience

The incident was recounted humorously by Ronit on Kapil Sharma's show, highlighting the industry’s challenges

Ethical Dilemmas

Kriti Sanon remarked on the ethical dilemmas actors face, prompting a witty response from Kartik Aaryan

Zero Dark Thirty

In an interview, Ronit expressed regret over missing out on 'Zero Dark Thirty' due to filming conflicts

Disappointment over missing out on opportunity

He mentioned the disappointment of seeing the film later and reflecting on what could have been

