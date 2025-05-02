Met Gala: When celebrities got brutally trolled for their outfits

Her feathered Dior gown, exaggerated afro, and bold makeup led to comparisons with Mad Hatter and Queen of Hearts.
Known for bold choices, her look was labeled too bold and completely contrast from the event’s concept.
Critics said her 2024 MET Gala outfit didn’t match the theme, making it appear uninspired and out of place.
Wearing a sheer lace dress, boxers, and buckled shoes, some felt his look was too casual for the prestigious event.
A black lace bodysuit with cutouts was meant to be bold, but many called it too revealing and lacking elegance.
Wrapped in a patchwork quilt, social media users joked that he had borrowed a blanket from his grandma’s house.
Moschino chandelier gown was eye-catching, but many found it too literal and impractical.
Bala to Lost: 7 Times Yami Gautam owned the screen with iconic looks
Is Shah Rukh Khan joining Marvel Studios for a new project?
Costao on OTT: When and where to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s movie
When Priyanka Chopra revealed she doesn’t talk to Shah Rukh Khan