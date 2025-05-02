English

Met Gala: When celebrities got brutally trolled for their outfits

entertainment May 02 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Getty
English

Priyanka Chopra’s Camp-Themed Look (2019)

Her feathered Dior gown, exaggerated afro, and bold makeup led to comparisons with Mad Hatter and Queen of Hearts.

Image credits: Getty
English

Doja Cat’s 2024 Look

Known for bold choices, her look was labeled too bold and completely contrast from the event’s concept.

Image credits: Getty
English

Nicole Kidman’s 2024 Look

Critics said her 2024 MET Gala outfit didn’t match the theme, making it appear uninspired and out of place.

Image credits: Getty
English

Marc Jacobs’ Boxer Shorts Look (2012)

Wearing a sheer lace dress, boxers, and buckled shoes, some felt his look was too casual for the prestigious event.

Image credits: Getty
English

Madonna’s Sheer Look (2016)

A black lace bodysuit with cutouts was meant to be bold, but many called it too revealing and lacking elegance.

Image credits: Getty
English

A$AP Rocky’s Quilt Look (2021)

Wrapped in a patchwork quilt, social media users joked that he had borrowed a blanket from his grandma’s house.

Image credits: Getty
English

Katy Perry’s Chandelier Dress (2019)

 Moschino chandelier gown was eye-catching, but many found it too literal and impractical.

Image credits: Getty

Bala to Lost: 7 Times Yami Gautam owned the screen with iconic looks

Is Shah Rukh Khan joining Marvel Studios for a new project?

Costao on OTT: When and where to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s movie

When Priyanka Chopra revealed she doesn’t talk to Shah Rukh Khan