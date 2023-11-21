Entertainment

Vir Das wins Emmy Award: 7 best films of the comedian

Delhi Belly

Vir Das played a lead role in this comedy film, portraying the character of Arup.

Go Goa Gone

He starred in this zom-com as Hardik alongside Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu.

Badmaash Company

Vir Das had a supporting role in this film about four friends who start a successful business.

Revolver Rani

He appeared in this dark comedy film starring Kangana Ranaut, portraying the character of Rahul.

Mastizaade

Vir Das played a lead role in this adult comedy film alongside Sunny Leone and Tusshar Kapoor.

Whiskey Cavalier

He appeared in an episode of this American action-comedy television series starring Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan.

Hasmukh

Vir Das starred in and co-created this dark comedy series on Netflix, portraying the role of a stand-up comedian who has a peculiar habit related to his performances.

