Vir Das wins Emmy Award: 7 best films of the comedian

Entertainment
Vir Das played a lead role in this comedy film, portraying the character of Arup.
He starred in this zom-com as Hardik alongside Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu.
Vir Das had a supporting role in this film about four friends who start a successful business.
He appeared in this dark comedy film starring Kangana Ranaut, portraying the character of Rahul.
Vir Das played a lead role in this adult comedy film alongside Sunny Leone and Tusshar Kapoor.
He appeared in an episode of this American action-comedy television series starring Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan.
Vir Das starred in and co-created this dark comedy series on Netflix, portraying the role of a stand-up comedian who has a peculiar habit related to his performances.