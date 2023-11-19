Entertainment

Spotted: Deepika Padukone to Vicky Kaushal; celebs raise the style bar

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Disha Patani

Disha Patani was spotted outside a resturant in Mumbai. She was exuding hotness in a sports brasseire with straight-fit jeanz.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal was seen at airport wearing a black denim jacket over light olive T-shirt. He completed his stylish look with brown colour glasses.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor was spotted outside an airport, gearing up to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for the India vs. Australia Cricket World Cup final.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha was photographed at the airport, sporting a black coat layered over a white T-shirt paired with grey jeans.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh was spotted outside an airport, preparing to board a flight to Ahmedabad to attend the India vs. Australia Cricket World Cup final.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon was seen in Mumbai, exuding style in an olive spaghetti top paired elegantly with blue jeans.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was photographed outside an airport, en route to the India vs. Australia World Cup final match.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
Find Next One