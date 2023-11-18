Oppenheimer to Leo-7 popular movies and shows to watch on OTT

Entertainment
Following the massive success during its theatrical run, Nolan Christopher’s Oppenheimer and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo are now all set to release on OTT.
The South Korean web series Squid Game’s first season gave us a nail-biting experience. This part will be streaming on Netflix on November 22.
A riveting story centred on Tara Sutaria's character. Aaditya Gupta, Rajpal Yadav, Dhairya Karwa, Sumit Gulati, and Abhishek Banerjee help to flesh out the story.
The Railway Men is set in the background of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Leak. Besides, R Madhavan, Kay Kay the show also features Divyenndu and Babil Khan in pivotal roles.
It's always refreshing to watch David Fincher try humour, and in The Killer, he takes it up a step by slightly criticising his own ideals about perfectionism.
The finale of The Crown began on November 16 with four episodes. The final season will focus on Princess Diana’s tragic accident in Paris.
The film is on Netflix from November 16. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial also features Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja in pivotal roles.
Nolan Christopher’s film is set to make its OTT debut. The blockbuster is set for its digital release on November 21 on Prime Video.