Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: 7 most popular films of the Aarya actor

Sushmita Sen turns 48. The former Miss India acted in a huge is known for her elegance. She is also mother to two daughters Renee and Alisah

Main Hoon Na

Sushmita Sen's small but impactful role in 'Main Hoon Na' was a career defining one. She played the sexy professor in saree

Biwi No. 1

Her choice of films inlcuded doing unconventional roles that heroines of the time shied away from. She played the third wheel between a married couple

Aankhen

He devises a scheme to steal from his ex-employer, orchestrating a plot where three visually impaired individuals are trained for the job, assisted by Sushmita Sen's character

Sirf Tum

Sushmita Sen's groovy dance number 'Dilbar Dilbar' is remembered till date

Samay: When time strikes

As a police officer she strives to crack down on murders happening in the city as she races against time

