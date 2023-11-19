Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: 7 most popular films of the Aarya actor

Entertainment
Sushmita Sen turns 48. The former Miss India acted in a huge is known for her elegance. She is also mother to two daughters Renee and Alisah
Sushmita Sen's small but impactful role in 'Main Hoon Na' was a career defining one. She played the sexy professor in saree
Her choice of films inlcuded doing unconventional roles that heroines of the time shied away from. She played the third wheel between a married couple
He devises a scheme to steal from his ex-employer, orchestrating a plot where three visually impaired individuals are trained for the job, assisted by Sushmita Sen's character
Sushmita Sen's groovy dance number 'Dilbar Dilbar' is remembered till date
As a police officer she strives to crack down on murders happening in the city as she races against time