Spotted: Shahid Kapoor to Ananya Pandey; celebs strut in style

Entertainment
Karan Johar was papped at the airport, showcasing his stylish attire in a black shirt paired with black trousers featuring white text prints.
Kriti Sanon was seen in Mumbai, sporting a stylish ensemble that included a long black checkered shirt layered over a blue T-shirt, paired with distressed shorts.
The trio was seen at a promotional event for Sam Bahadur. Vicky opted for a sophisticated all-black ensemble, while Fatima and Sanya chose to grace the occasion in elegant sarees.
Ananya Panday was spotted outside the airport, dressed in a comfortable ensemble featuring light grey trousers and a white spaghetti top.
Shweta Bachchan was seen at the airport, clad in a snug winter outfit. She wore a black woolen jacket over a white T-shirt, paired with tightly fitted grey trousers.
Shahid Kapoor was seen striding through the airport with a touch of flair, donning a black jacket atop a printed white T-shirt and complementing the ensemble with beige jeans.
Aryan Khan was spotted returning from the IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup final looking somber. He was dressed in a white sweatshirt.