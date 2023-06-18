Entertainment

Gifted to The Lion King: 10 films to watch this Father’s Day

Father’s Day 2023: celebrate your love for your father by having a movie night, and here are some options you can check out.

Train to Busan (2016)

Seok-woo and his daughter are on a train to Busan, but the journey becomes a nightmare when they are trapped in a zombie outbreak in South Korea. 

The Godfather (1972)

Set in the backdrop of the Italian mafia, the relationship between Don Vito Corleone and his son Michael Corleone is a film highlight. 

Interstellar (2014)

A movie that explores the depth of the relationship between a father and daughter. . 

Logan (2017)

With an older Logan and Professor Charles Xavier, Wolverine becomes a guardian to a young mutant named Laura who needs safety.
 

Star Wars: Episode VI (1983)

Darth Vader is conflicted about his feelings for his son, Luke Skywalker, and his darkness seems to fade. Sensing this, Luke attempts to bring his dad back to the light side.

The Lion King (1994)

Mufasa guiding and teaching Simba the ways of the wild is not something anyone can forget. 

Gifted (2017)

Frank becomes a single parent to his genius young niece after her mother's death. But a custodial battle shall affect their relationship, revealing how much they love each other.

