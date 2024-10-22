Entertainment

Vikrant Massey touches wife's feet on Karwa Chauth

Vikrant Massey's Karwa Chauth Celebration

'12th Fail' actor Vikrant Massey shared photos of his Karwa Chauth celebration with wife Sheetal Thakur

Couple Exchange Touching Gesture

Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey touched each other's feet. Sheetal also performed the Karwa Chauth ritual

Massey's Gesture Wins Hearts

Vikrant Massey's gesture of touching his wife's feet touched people's hearts, seen as a sign of true love

Fans React to Couple's Photos

Fans praised the couple's photos, with comments like "This is true love" and "The third photo shows how gentle you are

Couple's Relationship Timeline

The couple has been together since 2015, officially marrying in 2022 and welcoming their son in 2024

Massey's Upcoming Film Projects

Vikrant Massey was last seen in 'Sector 36'. His upcoming films include 'Yaar Jigri', 'The Sabarmati Report', and 'TME'

