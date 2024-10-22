Vikrant Massey touches wife's feet on Karwa Chauth

Entertainment
'12th Fail' actor Vikrant Massey shared photos of his Karwa Chauth celebration with wife Sheetal Thakur
Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey touched each other's feet. Sheetal also performed the Karwa Chauth ritual
Vikrant Massey's gesture of touching his wife's feet touched people's hearts, seen as a sign of true love
Fans praised the couple's photos, with comments like "This is true love" and "The third photo shows how gentle you are
The couple has been together since 2015, officially marrying in 2022 and welcoming their son in 2024
Vikrant Massey was last seen in 'Sector 36'. His upcoming films include 'Yaar Jigri', 'The Sabarmati Report', and 'TME'