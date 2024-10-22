Anil Kapoor to Allu Arjun: 7 Actors who turn down paan masala ads

Entertainment
Anil Kapoor was recently offered a paan masala endorsement, however, the actor turned down the deal as he feels responsible towards his fans.
In several interviews, the Bhool Bhulaiya 3 actor has revealed that he has been offered several paan masala and supari ads, however, he does not relate to these things.
John has shared that he won't "sell death, because it’s a matter of principle." The actor has also criticized others for endorsing such products.
Allu Arjun was also offered several tobacco product deals for tempting prices. However, the actor did not feel comfortable endorsing them and turned down the offer.
In 2022, the KGF actor turned down a multi-crore offer for a tobacco brand, as the actor wants to work with brands with a conscience.
Ammy Virk has also denied paan masala ads. Ammy had said he "won't do a paan masala ad just for money or success".
In an interview, Smriti Irani shared how she was offered a paan masala ad for a hefty amount. However, the actress refused to endorse harmful products.