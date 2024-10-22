Entertainment

Anil Kapoor to Allu Arjun: 7 Actors who turn down paan masala ads

Image credits: Instagram

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor was recently offered a paan masala endorsement, however, the actor turned down the deal as he feels responsible towards his fans. 

Image credits: instagram

Kartik Aryan

In several interviews, the Bhool Bhulaiya 3 actor has revealed that he has been offered several paan masala and supari ads, however, he does not relate to these things. 

Image credits: instagram

John Abraham

John has shared that he won't "sell death, because it’s a matter of principle." The actor has also criticized others for endorsing such products. 

Image credits: Getty

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun was also offered several tobacco product deals for tempting prices. However, the actor did not feel comfortable endorsing them and turned down the offer. 

Image credits: instagram

Yash

In 2022, the KGF actor turned down a multi-crore offer for a tobacco brand, as the actor wants to work with brands with a conscience. 

Image credits: Facebook

Ammy Virk

Ammy Virk has also denied paan masala ads. Ammy had said he "won't do a paan masala ad just for money or success".

Image credits: Instagram

Smriti Irani

In an interview, Smriti Irani shared how she was offered a paan masala ad for a hefty amount. However, the actress refused to endorse harmful products. 

Image credits: Instagram
