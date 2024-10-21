Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan OTT release on THIS platform post-Diwali

Entertainment
Vettaiyan began its second week at the box office. The picture has a four-week theatrical window before appearing online after the creators sold the OTT streaming rights.
The sole Rajinikanth-starrer released this year, the investigative drama is earning Rs 134 crore nett.
Vettaiyan premiered on October 10 over the Dussehra weekend, and due to the four-week timeframe limitation, Prime Video will likely distribute it after Diwali.
While the release date is unknown, the film may be released online November 7-9.
In a recent media interview in Hyderabad, filmmaker Gnanavel said he is motivated by police encounter killing and wants to examine it in the prequel.
Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions produced the film and had music by Anirudh Ravichandran.