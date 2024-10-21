Entertainment

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan OTT release on THIS platform post-Diwali

Vettaiyan began its second week at the box office. The picture has a four-week theatrical window before appearing online after the creators sold the OTT streaming rights.

Image credits: twitter.com/LycaProductions

The sole Rajinikanth-starrer released this year, the investigative drama is earning Rs 134 crore nett.

Image credits: twitter.com/LycaProductions

Prime Video buys film streaming rights

Vettaiyan premiered on October 10 over the Dussehra weekend, and due to the four-week timeframe limitation, Prime Video will likely distribute it after Diwali.

Image credits: Instagram

While the release date is unknown, the film may be released online November 7-9. 

Image credits: our own

In a recent media interview in Hyderabad, filmmaker Gnanavel said he is motivated by police encounter killing and wants to examine it in the prequel.

Image credits: our own

Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions produced the film and had music by Anirudh Ravichandran. 

Image credits: our own
