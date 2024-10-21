Entertainment

Katrina Kaif to Aishwarya Rai: 7 Top Actresses who started as models

Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman began her career as a model, becoming the first runner-up in Femina Miss India 1970, and worked on numerous runway shows.

 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone took modeling seriously during college, making her runway debut at the 2005 Lakme India Fashion Week held in Delhi.

 

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra dreamed of being an aeronautical engineer but shifted to modeling after participating in the Miss India contest at just 17.

 

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was discovered by fashion designer Wendell Rodricks while shopping in a mall, which launched her successful modeling career.

 

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif won a beauty pageant in Hawaii at age 14, which led her to start modeling before making her mark in Bollywood.

 

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta studied criminal psychology but also took up modeling, with her first TV ad for Perk Chocolate kickstarting her acting career.

 

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai was encouraged by a college professor, who was a photojournalist, to pursue modeling, paving the way for her future success.

