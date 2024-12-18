Vikas Sethi to Atul Parchure: 8 TV stars we lost in 2024

Entertainment
Popular actor Rituraj Singh passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was 59.
Popular TV actress Dolly Sohi passed away due to cancer.
'Udaan' actress Kavita Chaudhary passed away at 67.
TV actor Vikas Sethi passed away from a heart attack in 2024.
Popular TV actor Atul Parchure passed away from cancer in 2024 at age 57.
Well-known TV actor Nitin Chauhan also died in 2024. His co-star says he committed suicide.
The daughter of famous TV actress Divya Seth Shah, Mihika Shah, passed away.
Nayanthara to Keerthy: 6 actors rejected Srivalli's role in 'Pushpa 2'
Bahubali, Kalank to Devdas: 8 most expensive Bollywood film sets
Rashmika Mandanna to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 highest grossing actress
Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Net Worth: Assets and more revealed