Entertainment

Vikas Sethi to Atul Parchure: 8 TV stars we lost in 2024

Rituraj Singh

Popular actor Rituraj Singh passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was 59.

Dolly Sohi

Popular TV actress Dolly Sohi passed away due to cancer.

Kavita Chaudhary

'Udaan' actress Kavita Chaudhary passed away at 67.

Vikas Sethi

TV actor Vikas Sethi passed away from a heart attack in 2024.

Atul Parchure

Popular TV actor Atul Parchure passed away from cancer in 2024 at age 57.

Nitin Chauhan

Well-known TV actor Nitin Chauhan also died in 2024. His co-star says he committed suicide.

Mihika Shah

The daughter of famous TV actress Divya Seth Shah, Mihika Shah, passed away.

Nayanthara to Keerthy: 6 actors rejected Srivalli's role in 'Pushpa 2'

Bahubali, Kalank to Devdas: 8 most expensive Bollywood film sets

Rashmika Mandanna to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 highest grossing actress

Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Net Worth: Assets and more revealed