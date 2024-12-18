Nayanthara to Keerthy: 6 actors rejected Srivalli's role in 'Pushpa 2'

Entertainment
Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa 2'. Several leading actresses rejected this role. Here's the list
According to media reports, 'Pushpa 2' was first offered to Pooja Hegde, but later the film crew chose Rashmika Mandanna
The role of Srivalli in 'Pushpa 2' also went to Kajal Aggarwal. She refused to act after listening to the story
Keerthy Suresh was also offered a chance to act in 'Pushpa 2'. But she rejected the film because she had to act glamorously
It is said that this film was also offered to popular South Indian actress Anushka Shetty, but she did not agree
Nayanthara was planned to play opposite Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa 2', but she refused
This list also includes the name of South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan
After many celebrities rejected this film, Rashmika Mandanna was offered 'Pushpa 2', which she accepted
Bahubali, Kalank to Devdas: 8 most expensive Bollywood film sets
Rashmika Mandanna to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 highest grossing actress
Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Net Worth: Assets and more revealed
Anupamaa to Bigg Boss 18: Top 7 most-searched TV shows on Google