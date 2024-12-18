Entertainment

Nayanthara to Keerthy: 6 actors rejected Srivalli's role in 'Pushpa 2'

Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa 2'. Several leading actresses rejected this role. Here's the list

Pooja Hegde

According to media reports, 'Pushpa 2' was first offered to Pooja Hegde, but later the film crew chose Rashmika Mandanna

Kajal Aggarwal

The role of Srivalli in 'Pushpa 2' also went to Kajal Aggarwal. She refused to act after listening to the story

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh was also offered a chance to act in 'Pushpa 2'. But she rejected the film because she had to act glamorously

Anushka Shetty

It is said that this film was also offered to popular South Indian actress Anushka Shetty, but she did not agree

Nayanthara

Nayanthara was planned to play opposite Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa 2', but she refused

Trisha Krishnan

This list also includes the name of South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan

Rashmika Mandanna

After many celebrities rejected this film, Rashmika Mandanna was offered 'Pushpa 2', which she accepted

