Rashmika Mandanna to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 highest grossing actress

Entertainment
This article reveals the highest-grossing actresses of 2024, based on their films' box office earnings. Let's dive into the list
Jyotika ranks 10th, with her film 'Shaitaan' collecting ₹212.2 crore at the box office in 2024
Amrita Iyer secures the 9th spot with 'Hanuman' earning ₹296.5 crore
Sai Pallavi's 'Amaran' made ₹330 crore, placing her 8th on the list
Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Singham Again' collected ₹378.4 crore, securing her the 7th position
Tripti Dimri's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' earned ₹396.7 crore, placing her 6th
Janhvi Kapoor's 'Devara Part 2' earned ₹443.8 crore, placing her 5th
Meenakshi Chaudhary's 'The Greatest of Time' earned ₹460.3 crore, placing her 4th
Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree 2' earned a whopping ₹858.4 crore, placing her 3rd
Deepika Padukone's 'Kalki 2898 AD' made a remarkable ₹1052 crore, placing her 2nd
Rashmika Mandanna tops the list with 'Pushpa 2' earning a staggering ₹1414 crore
Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Net Worth: Assets and more revealed
Anupamaa to Bigg Boss 18: Top 7 most-searched TV shows on google
Christmas 2024: Malaika Arora inspired red dress for festive season
Pushpa 2 to Fighter: 12 Most expensive OTT movie deals of 2024