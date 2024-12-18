Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 highest grossing actress

2024's Highest-Grossing Actresses

This article reveals the highest-grossing actresses of 2024, based on their films' box office earnings. Let's dive into the list

10. Jyotika

Jyotika ranks 10th, with her film 'Shaitaan' collecting ₹212.2 crore at the box office in 2024

9. Amrita Iyer

Amrita Iyer secures the 9th spot with 'Hanuman' earning ₹296.5 crore

8. Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's 'Amaran' made ₹330 crore, placing her 8th on the list

7. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Singham Again' collected ₹378.4 crore, securing her the 7th position

6. Tripti Dimri

Tripti Dimri's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' earned ₹396.7 crore, placing her 6th

5. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Devara Part 2' earned ₹443.8 crore, placing her 5th

4. Meenakshi Chaudhary

Meenakshi Chaudhary's 'The Greatest of Time' earned ₹460.3 crore, placing her 4th

3. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree 2' earned a whopping ₹858.4 crore, placing her 3rd

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's 'Kalki 2898 AD' made a remarkable ₹1052 crore, placing her 2nd

1. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna tops the list with 'Pushpa 2' earning a staggering ₹1414 crore

