Vikas Sethi passes away at 48, how did the actor die?

Entertainment
Actor Vikas Sethi, best known for TV programs and his role as Robbie in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' passed away at 48.
He along with his family was in Nashik on Saturday night when the actor died of a heart arrest while sleeping.
He was part of serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, and Sasural Simar Ka.
His wife, Jhanvi Sethi, said they were in Nashik for a family function and after they arrived at their mother's house in Nashik, Vikas vomited and had loose motions.
Jhanvi said the late actor did not want to go to the hospital, so we asked the doctor to come home.
Jhanvi informed that when she went to wake him up around 6 a.m. on Sunday, he was gone. The doctor there told us he died last night in his sleep owing to heart arrest.