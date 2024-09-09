Entertainment

Vikas Sethi passes away at 48, how did the actor die?

Image credits: Instagram/Vikas Sethi

Vikas Sethi

Actor Vikas Sethi, best known for TV programs and his role as Robbie in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' passed away at 48.

Image credits: Vikas Sethi/X

His death

He along with his family was in Nashik on Saturday night when the actor died of a heart arrest while sleeping. 

Image credits: Instagram/Vikas Sethi

TV shows

He was part of serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, and Sasural Simar Ka.

Image credits: Instagram/Vikas Sethi

Jhanvi Sethi's statement

His wife, Jhanvi Sethi, said they were in Nashik for a family function and after they arrived at their mother's house in Nashik, Vikas vomited and had loose motions.

Image credits: Vikas Sethi/Instagram

Jhanvi Sethi's statement

Jhanvi said the late actor did not want to go to the hospital, so we asked the doctor to come home.

Image credits: Instagram/Vikas Sethi

Jhanvi Sethi's statement

Jhanvi informed that when she went to wake him up around 6 a.m. on Sunday, he was gone. The doctor there told us he died last night in his sleep owing to heart arrest.

Image credits: Vikas Sethi/Instagram
