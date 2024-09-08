Entertainment

Kareena and Karisma: Who is the fashion queen? Know their best looks

Karisma Kapoor - Kareena Kapoor Outfit

Kareena, Karisma often give sister goals in B-town. Acting to fashion, there is no answer to both sisters. In such situation, we brought you outfit collection of Kapoor sisters

Karisma Kapoor in designer gown

Karisma Kapoor is wreaking havoc in an off-shoulder deep neck gown. Lolo's beauty is visible in a three-work shimmery navy blue gown. She completed the look with a bun

Kareena Kapoor's killer look

Kareena Kapoor has carried a beige color sequined net gown on a pleasing neck. She completed the look with silver bracelets and matching earrings

A-line salwar suit

Karisma Kapoor's A-line salwar suit in beige color will add charm to a simple-sober look. You can carry it during the festive season. The actress has styled it with a choker

Golden Kurta-Pants

Golden color is the life of the gathering. If you also want to look stylish like Kareena Kapoor then you can buy such a suit. This is a good option for a party

Designer Indo Western Dress

Karisma Kapoor has styled a gray dark skirt with a black designer top. Matching dupatta is adding charm to the look. This outfit will look lovely for a party wear look

Golden Indo-Western Gown

Kareena Kapoor's look in a heavily embroidered golden gown with a thigh slit is worth seeing. If you are bored of wearing sarees and lehengas then choose this

Printed Sequin Saree

Karisma Kapoor looks no less than a fairy in a multi-color printed sequined saree. The actress teamed up the sweetheart neckline blouse with subtle makeup and a bun

Sequin Saree

Kareena Kapoor always looks beautiful when it comes to sarees. The actress chose a black sequined saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. She is wearing earrings

Printed Maxi Dress

There is no answer to Kareena Kapoor in casual wear. She has styled a tiger print maxi dress. You will find such an outfit in the market within 1 thousand

Cotton Midi

At the same time, sister Karisma is no less than Kareena. The actress has carried a cotton midi on the collar neck. You can choose it for office-market look

Find Next One