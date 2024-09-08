Entertainment
Kareena, Karisma often give sister goals in B-town. Acting to fashion, there is no answer to both sisters. In such situation, we brought you outfit collection of Kapoor sisters
Karisma Kapoor is wreaking havoc in an off-shoulder deep neck gown. Lolo's beauty is visible in a three-work shimmery navy blue gown. She completed the look with a bun
Kareena Kapoor has carried a beige color sequined net gown on a pleasing neck. She completed the look with silver bracelets and matching earrings
Karisma Kapoor's A-line salwar suit in beige color will add charm to a simple-sober look. You can carry it during the festive season. The actress has styled it with a choker
Golden color is the life of the gathering. If you also want to look stylish like Kareena Kapoor then you can buy such a suit. This is a good option for a party
Karisma Kapoor has styled a gray dark skirt with a black designer top. Matching dupatta is adding charm to the look. This outfit will look lovely for a party wear look
Kareena Kapoor's look in a heavily embroidered golden gown with a thigh slit is worth seeing. If you are bored of wearing sarees and lehengas then choose this
Karisma Kapoor looks no less than a fairy in a multi-color printed sequined saree. The actress teamed up the sweetheart neckline blouse with subtle makeup and a bun
Kareena Kapoor always looks beautiful when it comes to sarees. The actress chose a black sequined saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. She is wearing earrings
There is no answer to Kareena Kapoor in casual wear. She has styled a tiger print maxi dress. You will find such an outfit in the market within 1 thousand
At the same time, sister Karisma is no less than Kareena. The actress has carried a cotton midi on the collar neck. You can choose it for office-market look