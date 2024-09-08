Hansika Motwani viral photos: See actress exuding elegance in pink

Entertainment
Hansika became a heroine in cinema while she was still in school.
Hansika made her Kollywood debut with Dhanush's Mappillai.
Hansika looked different as she her chubby and cute looks in cinema gave her a girl-next-door image.
Within a few years of her debut, Hansika was paired with top heroes like Vijay and Surya.
Hansika went for a slim look when film opportunities dwindled at one point.
Actress Hansika got married to entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiyain in 2022.
Hansika, who has not given up on cinema and modelling even after marriage, has been posting various photos on Instagram.
Hansika's photoshoot in a pink outfit is currently going viral.