Hansika Motwani viral photos: See actress exuding elegance in pink

Image credits: Instagram

Early days in cinema

Hansika became a heroine in cinema while she was still in school.

Image credits: Instagram

Debut film

Hansika made her Kollywood debut with Dhanush's Mappillai.

Image credits: Instagram

Chubby beauty

Hansika looked different as she her chubby and cute looks in cinema gave her a girl-next-door image. 

Image credits: Instagram

Busy actress

Within a few years of her debut, Hansika was paired with top heroes like Vijay and Surya.

Image credits: Instagram

Slim look

Hansika went for a slim look when film opportunities dwindled at one point.

Image credits: Instagram

Wedding

Actress Hansika got married to entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiyain in 2022.

Image credits: Instagram

Insta beauty

Hansika, who has not given up on cinema and modelling even after marriage, has been posting various photos on Instagram.

Image credits: Instagram

Viral photoshoot

Hansika's photoshoot in a pink outfit is currently going viral.

Image credits: Instagram
