Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Explore lesser-Known facts about the Hero

Disciplined Lifestyle

Renowned for his discipline, Akshay Kumar wake ups at 5 AM and ensures his last meal is before sunset, avoiding late-night activities.

Honorary Degree

The University of Windsor awarded Akshay Kumar an honorary Doctorate of Law in 2008, recognizing his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema.

 

Khiladi Title

Akshay Kumar earned the moniker 'Khiladi' from his breakthrough role in the film Khiladi, leading to a successful series with the same name.

 

Martial Arts Journey

Akshay Kumar’s journey in martial arts began in class VIII, reflecting his lifelong dedication to physical fitness and skill development.

 

Bangkok Experience

While working as a chef and waiter in Bangkok, Akshay Kumar trained in Muay Thai, expanding his martial arts expertise beyond Taekwondo.

 

Charitable Ventures

Akshay Kumar actively supports philanthropy, focusing on education for underprivileged children and providing aid during disaster relief efforts.

