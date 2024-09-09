Entertainment

Ramya Pandian stuns in photoshoot: Actress looks irresistible in blue

Image credits: Google

Ramya's Photoshoot!

A few years ago, a photoshoot of Ramya Pandian went viral.

Image credits: Google

Made her mark through Joker

Although she made her debut with the film Dummy Tappasu, it was the film Joker that gave Ramya Pandian her identity as an actress.

Image credits: Google

Boost given by Cooku with Comali

It is no exaggeration to say that Cooku with Comali, which aired in 2019, took Ramya Pandian's fame to another level.

Image credits: Google

Bigg Boss

Actress Ramya Pandian participated in the 4th season of Bigg Boss show aired in 2020 and finished 3rd.

Image credits: Google

Malayalam Cinema

Ramya, who acted only in Tamil films, made her Mollywood debut in 2023 with the film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

Image credits: Google
Find Next One