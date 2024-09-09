Ramya Pandian stuns in photoshoot: Actress looks irresistible in blue

Entertainment
A few years ago, a photoshoot of Ramya Pandian went viral.
Although she made her debut with the film Dummy Tappasu, it was the film Joker that gave Ramya Pandian her identity as an actress.
It is no exaggeration to say that Cooku with Comali, which aired in 2019, took Ramya Pandian's fame to another level.
Actress Ramya Pandian participated in the 4th season of Bigg Boss show aired in 2020 and finished 3rd.
Ramya, who acted only in Tamil films, made her Mollywood debut in 2023 with the film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.