Vijay Sethupathi Net Worth: House, lifestyle of Merry Christmas actor

Vijay Sethupathi, who has made his mark in Bollywood along with South Indian cinema, has turned 47. Vijay was born in 1978 in Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu
Vijay Sethupathi's real name is Vijay Gurunath Sethupathi. His early upbringing was in Rajapalayam. He wasn't good at studies but he graduated
Vijay Sethupathi wasn't earning as much as he wanted. Someone advised him that there's a lot of money in films, and lured by this, he entered the acting world
According to reports, Vijay Sethupathi, who once worked hard to earn ₹250, now owns a property worth ₹170 crore. Besides films, he also earns from endorsements
Vijay Sethupathi initially worked as a background artist. Then he became a lead hero. After that, he started playing villain roles. He charges 15-20 crore per film
Vijay Sethupathi owns a luxurious bungalow in Chennai, worth around 50 crore. He also has properties in Kilpauk, Ennore, besides Chennai. He has invested in real estate
Vijay Sethupathi owns several luxury cars like BMW 7 Series, Mini Cooper, Toyota Fortuner, and Innova. He also has his own production house
