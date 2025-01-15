Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler Alert!: Abhira faces life-threatening situation

Everyone is happy for this reason

In 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' the drama continues. Currently, the show depicts Armaan's mother Vidya being released from jail, bringing joy to everyone.

Armaan's promise to his mother

Armaan promises his mother he'll humiliate Abhira just as she was. Vidya is pleased with this.

Abhira's determination

Ruhi advises Abhira to move on from Armaan, but she refuses and is determined to win him back.

Armaan's anger

At college, Abhira calls Armaan by his name, not 'Sir.' He scolds her publicly, and other students laugh.

What will happen?

Upset, Abhira locks herself in a room and faints from suffocation. Will Armaan save her?

Shark Tank India to Squid Game-Top 10 Most Watched Web Series on OTT

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's MOST expensive necklace worth Rs 500Cr

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar evicted in midweek elimination? Read on

Sonakshi Sinha's luxurious Mumbai house- Inside PHOTOS