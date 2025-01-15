YRKKH Spoiler Alert!: Abhira faces life-threatening situation

Entertainment
In 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' the drama continues. Currently, the show depicts Armaan's mother Vidya being released from jail, bringing joy to everyone.
Armaan promises his mother he'll humiliate Abhira just as she was. Vidya is pleased with this.
Ruhi advises Abhira to move on from Armaan, but she refuses and is determined to win him back.
At college, Abhira calls Armaan by his name, not 'Sir.' He scolds her publicly, and other students laugh.
Upset, Abhira locks herself in a room and faints from suffocation. Will Armaan save her?
