Entertainment

Hina Khan to Jennifer Winget: 7 TV actresses without makeup

1. Hina Khan Without Makeup

You'll be shocked to see actress Hina Khan, famous from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', without makeup.

2. Deepika Singh Without Makeup

You might not recognize Deepika Singh, Sandhya Bindani from 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', without makeup.

3. Ankita Lokhande Without Makeup

Ankita Lokhande, who ruled hearts with 'Pavitra Rishta', looks completely different without makeup.

4. Dipika Kakar Without Makeup

'Sasural Simar Ka' fame Dipika Kakar looks quite different without makeup.

5. Shivangi Joshi Without Makeup

Shivangi Joshi, who gained popularity from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', looks quite different without makeup.

6. Rashami Desai Without Makeup

'Uttaran' fame Rashami Desai looks quite different without makeup.

7. Jennifer Winget Without Makeup

This is a no-makeup photo of actress Jennifer Winget, seen in shows like 'Dill Mill Gayye'.

