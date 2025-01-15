Entertainment

Sikandar to Toxic to Coolie-10 Most Awaited Films of 2025

Sikandar

Sikandar tops IMDb's list of most anticipated films for 2025, releasing on Eid.

Toxic

Yash's upcoming film, Toxic, is second on the list, releasing April 10, 2025.

Coolie

Rajinikanth's highly anticipated Coolie secures the third position on the list.

Housefull 5

Housefull 5 takes the fourth spot, slated for release on June 6, 2025.

Baaghi 4

The eagerly awaited Baaghi 4 claims the fifth position on the list.

The Raja Saab

Prabhas-starring The Raja Saab secures the sixth spot on the list.

War 2

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2 lands in seventh position.

L2: Empuraan

Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan grabs the eighth spot on the list.

Deva

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's Deva is among the most anticipated films of 2025.

Chhava

Vicky Kaushal's Chhava rounds out the list at number ten.

