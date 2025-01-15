Sikandar to Toxic to Coolie-10 Most Awaited Films of 2025

Entertainment
Sikandar tops IMDb's list of most anticipated films for 2025, releasing on Eid.
Yash's upcoming film, Toxic, is second on the list, releasing April 10, 2025.
Rajinikanth's highly anticipated Coolie secures the third position on the list.
Housefull 5 takes the fourth spot, slated for release on June 6, 2025.
The eagerly awaited Baaghi 4 claims the fifth position on the list.
Prabhas-starring The Raja Saab secures the sixth spot on the list.
Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2 lands in seventh position.
Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan grabs the eighth spot on the list.
Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's Deva is among the most anticipated films of 2025.
Vicky Kaushal's Chhava rounds out the list at number ten.
