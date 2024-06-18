 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha all set to marry girlfriend Jasmine

Vijay Mallya's son, Sidhartha Mallya, will marry his fiancée Jasmine this week. Sidhartha is marrying his longtime partner Jasmine in a small wedding ceremony in London.

Image credits: Instagram

“Wedding week has commenced….❤️ #wedding #ily,” Sidhartha wrote while sharing a picture with his bride-to-be.

Image credits: Social Media

 The soon-to-be-married couple is seen posing behind a stunning rose display in the shot. Sidhartha wore a white tuxedo with pink leggings, while Jasmine chose a flowery outfit.

Image credits: Instagram

The artwork resembled a photo frame, giving the image a wonderful twist. Sidhartha proposed to Jasmine in 2023. He popped the question on Halloween.

Image credits: Instagram

In the images, Sidhartha is dressed as a Halloween pumpkin, while Jasmine is in a witch outfit. Jasmine proudly displays her engagement ring in the shot. 

Image credits: Instagram

“October There were obviously other things that happened in October, but nothing else really matters anymore. Best day of my life."

Image credits: Instagram

"So thankful I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this day special,” she said, sharing pics from their engagement.

Image credits: Instagram

Sid also shared photos and wrote, “Thank you everyone for all your beautiful messages and wishes. Jasmine and myself feel very humbled by all the love ❤️❤️❤️.”

Image credits: Instagram
