GORGEOUS! Sloka Mehta looks stunning in off-shoulder Versace gown

Shloka Mehta Ambani dazzled in a 3D lavender-embellished off-shoulder gown, resembling billowing clouds, at Anant Ambani's second pre-wedding bash, exuding stunning elegance

Masquerade Ball

Shloka Mehta Ambani stunned in a 3D lavender-embellished gown at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash, exuding elegance and grace

Sloka's elegant looks

Diya Mehta Jatia, Shloka's sister, is her style curator, ensuring Shloka's edgy yet sophisticated looks always turn heads

Sloka's style

Earlier, Shloka confidently flaunted her baby bump at NMACC's launch, showcasing her style evolution during her second pregnancy

Versace Gown

For the masquerade ball, Shloka dazzled in a Versace gown with mermaid texture and a daring thigh-high slit

Sloka's dress

Versace accommodated Shloka's post-pregnancy body changes, demonstrating their adaptability and design finesse

Gorgeous Jewellery

Shloka complemented her attire with a stunning yellow heart-shaped diamond necklace, earrings, and a diamond bracelet

Sloka's Make-up

Her makeup was subtly glamorous, featuring soft pink blush, kajal-lined eyes, defined brows, and beachy waves

Design

Each ensemble reflects Shloka's blend of contemporary fashion and traditional elegance, capturing the essence of every occasion

Sloka's Journey in the Ambani Household

Shloka's fashion choices resonate with her personal journey, from maternity style to glamorous soirée looks

Sloka's fashion

Through her impeccable style and grace, Shloka Mehta Ambani continues to inspire as a prominent figure in the fashion world

