Deepika, Alia or Katrina? Who is India's highest-paid actress of 2024?

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone was named the highest-paid actress in India in 2024 by Forbes, which used IMDb to build the ranking.
The mother-to-be's reported fees range between Rs 15 crore and Rs 30 crore for each film.
Kangana Ranaut, an actress turned politician, comes in second with fees ranging from Rs 15 crore to Rs 27 crore for each film.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas ranks third, with rumored remuneration ranging from Rs 15 crores to Rs 25 crores per film.
Katrina Kaif is believed to charge between Rs 15 crore and Rs 25 crore for every movie.
Alia Bhatt is fifth on the list, with a reported asking price of Rs 10 to 20 crore per film.