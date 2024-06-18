 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Deepika, Alia or Katrina? Who is India's highest-paid actress of 2024?

Image credits: Instagram

Highest-paid actress in India in 2024

Deepika Padukone was named the highest-paid actress in India in 2024 by Forbes, which used IMDb to build the ranking.

Image credits: our own

Deepika Padukone

The mother-to-be's reported fees range between Rs 15 crore and Rs 30 crore for each film.

Image credits: Instagram /deepikapadukone

2nd highest-paid actress

Kangana Ranaut, an actress turned politician, comes in second with fees ranging from Rs 15 crore to Rs 27 crore for each film. 

Image credits: Social Media

3rd highest-paid actress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas ranks third, with rumored remuneration ranging from Rs 15 crores to Rs 25 crores per film.

Image credits: Instagram

4th highest-paid actress

Katrina Kaif is believed to charge between Rs 15 crore and Rs 25 crore for every movie. 

Image credits: Instagram@katrinakaif

5th highest-paid actress

Alia Bhatt is fifth on the list, with a reported asking price of Rs 10 to 20 crore per film.

Image credits: Instagram
