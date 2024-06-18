Shah Rukh Khan or Rajinikanth? Who is the highest-paid actor of 2024?

Entertainment
According to Forbes' ranking based on IMDB data, Shah Rukh Khan is the highest-paid-Indian actor of 2024 as he charges between Rs 150 crore and Rs 250 crore for every film.
Rajinikanth allegedly charges between Rs 150 crore and Rs 210 crore.
Thalapathy Vijay is believed to demand between Rs 130 crore and Rs 200 crore for each project.
Prabhas, who allegedly charges between Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore, ranks forth.
Aamir Khan He is believed to charge between Rs 100 crore and Rs 175 crore for every film.
Salman Khan, ranked sixth, reportedly demands between Rs 100 crore and Rs 150 crore.
Kamal Haasan ranked seventh and is said to demand between Rs 100 crore and Rs 150 crore.
Allu Arjun on the 8th spot charges Rs 100 to 125 crore.