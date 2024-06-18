 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Shah Rukh Khan or Rajinikanth? Who is the highest-paid actor of 2024?

Highest-paid Indian actor

According to Forbes' ranking based on IMDB data, Shah Rukh Khan is the highest-paid-Indian actor of 2024 as he charges between Rs 150 crore and Rs 250 crore for every film. 

2nd highest-paid Indian actor

Rajinikanth allegedly charges between Rs 150 crore and Rs 210 crore.

3rd highest-paid Indian actor

Thalapathy Vijay is believed to demand between Rs 130 crore and Rs 200 crore for each project.

4th highest-paid Indian actor

Prabhas, who allegedly charges between Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore, ranks forth.

5th highest-paid Indian actor

Aamir Khan He is believed to charge between Rs 100 crore and Rs 175 crore for every film. 

6th highest-paid Indian actor

Salman Khan, ranked sixth, reportedly demands between Rs 100 crore and Rs 150 crore.

7th highest-paid Indian actor

Kamal Haasan ranked seventh and is said to demand between Rs 100 crore and Rs 150 crore.

8th highest-paid Indian actor

Allu Arjun on the 8th spot charges Rs 100 to 125 crore.

