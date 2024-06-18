SHOCKING! Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare sensory hearing loss

Entertainment
Alka Yagnik revealed a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss due to a viral infection. She seeks support while cautioning against loud music risks
Alka Yagnik, veteran Bollywood playback singer, revealed a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss diagnosis on Instagram
She explained how the condition, stemming from a viral attack, unexpectedly left her unable to hear after a flight
Alka shared her journey of coming to terms with this "sudden major setback" that caught her off guard
Requesting prayers and support, she emphasized the importance of understanding and patience from fans and well-wishers
The singer urged caution to fans and younger colleagues regarding exposure to loud music and headphones, hinting at health risks
Despite the challenge, Alka expressed hope to recalibrate her life and return to her professional commitments soon
Aged 58, known for numerous Bollywood hits, Alka Yagnik remains optimistic amidst this critical phase in her health journey