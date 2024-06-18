 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

SHOCKING! Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare sensory hearing loss

Alka Yagnik revealed a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss due to a viral infection. She seeks support while cautioning against loud music risks

Image credits: AlkaYagnik/Instagram

Alka Yagnik

Alka Yagnik, veteran Bollywood playback singer, revealed a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss diagnosis on Instagram

Image credits: Instagram

Hearing Loss

She explained how the condition, stemming from a viral attack, unexpectedly left her unable to hear after a flight

Image credits: Instagram

Alka Yagnik shared major UPDATE

Alka shared her journey of coming to terms with this "sudden major setback" that caught her off guard

Image credits: Instagram

Alka Yagnik

Requesting prayers and support, she emphasized the importance of understanding and patience from fans and well-wishers

Image credits: Instagram

Alka Yagnik urged caution

The singer urged caution to fans and younger colleagues regarding exposure to loud music and headphones, hinting at health risks

Image credits: Instagram

Alka Yagnik

Despite the challenge, Alka expressed hope to recalibrate her life and return to her professional commitments soon

Image credits: AlkaYagnik/Instagram

Alka Yagnik Hits

Aged 58, known for numerous Bollywood hits, Alka Yagnik remains optimistic amidst this critical phase in her health journey

Image credits: AlkaYagnik/Instagram
Find Next One