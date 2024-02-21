Vidya Balan files case against unknown pretending to be her

Entertainment
Vidya Balan has filed a complaint with the Khar police, seeking legal action against an anonymous individual who set up false email, Instagram, and WhatsApp accounts in her name.
The culprit allegedly utilized these accounts to solicit money from people in Bollywood by falsely promising job prospects.
The actress discovered the impersonation after a designer she worked with received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number in January.
The imposter, who pretended to be Vidya Balan, showed an interest in working together and recommended that the designer explore it further if he was interested.
The designer quickly called the actress, informing her that someone pretending to be her had texted him.
Vidya Balan was alerted of similar operations taking place via e-mail and Instagram by other industry contacts," according to a Khar police official quoted by HT.
The police have taken action against the anonymous impersonator citing relevant articles of the Information Technology Act. They are now conducting further investigations.