Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to have two wedding ceremonies?

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married on Wednesday and according to India Today, their pheras will take place in the afternoon at ITC Grand South Goa.

According to the source, Rakul Preet and Jackky would have two wedding ceremonies, and the actress' 'Chuddha' ceremony is set for the morning. 

After 3.30 p.m., the couple will attend the saath pheras at the ITC Grand South Goa.

Rakul and Jackky will hold two wedding ceremonies, one Anand Karaj and one Sindhi-style, to symbolize their respective traditions.

Their pre-wedding celebrations started in Goa with a haldi ceremony and following the wedding, the newlyweds will have an after-party for all of their guests. 

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated their mehendi and sangeet on Tuesday, with special performances by friends and family.

