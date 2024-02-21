Entertainment

What does 'Akaay' mean? Virat and Anushka's second child's name

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome baby boy

On Monday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to their Instagram to share that they were blessed with a baby boy and named him 'Akaay'.

In a joint statement, they revealed that their son was born on February 15 and they named him Akaay.

The name 'Akaay' is said to be very unique and while everyone searches for the meaning we are here to tell you.

Akaay meaning

Akaay refers to someone who is free of molds, boxes, and limits.

Akaay meaning in Turkish

In Turkish, Akaay supposedly means 'shining moon'.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat and Anushka got married in 2017 and are now parents to two children. 2-year-old daughter Vamika and newborn Akaay. 

