Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet wedding: Phera after 3 pm; know more info

Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will exchange vows and take the sacred 'phera' in an early evening ceremony on February 21.

Image credits: Social Media

The pre-wedding celebrations began with a haldi ceremony a few days earlier. On Feb 20, they had their sangeet, which included special performances by their friends and family.
 

Image credits: instagram

The pair will marry today, February 21. A source close to the couple said, "Rakul’s 'Chuddha' ceremony is scheduled for the morning."

Image credits: instagram

Then the couple will take the 'saath phera' after 3.30 pm at the ITC Grand South Goa.

Image credits: instagram

Rakul and Jackky will have two wedding ceremonies

Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both their cultures. The choice of an early evening wedding reflects the couple's desire for a bright and cheerful.

Image credits: Our own

The wedding ceremony is intended to include a mix of traditional and modern components, with the couple integrating personal touches into the ceremonies.

Image credits: instagram
