Entertainment

Viduthalai 2: Vijay Sethupathi, Manju, other cast salary OUT

Viduthalai 2

Vetrimaran's Viduthalai 2 released worldwide today. Let's see the salary details of the actors.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi, playing Perumal Vathiyar, earned Rs. 15 crores.

Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier, playing Perumal Vathiyar's wife, earned Rs. 1 crore.

Soori

Soori, playing Kumaresan, earned Rs. 8 crores.

Bhavani Sre

Bhavani Sre, playing Pappa, earned Rs. 40 lakhs.

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap earned Rs. 60 lakhs for Viduthalai 2.

Gautham Menon

Gautham Menon, playing DSP Sunil Menon, earned Rs. 30 lakhs.

