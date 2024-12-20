Viduthalai 2: Vijay Sethupathi, Manju, other cast salary OUT

Entertainment
Vetrimaran's Viduthalai 2 released worldwide today. Let's see the salary details of the actors.
Vijay Sethupathi, playing Perumal Vathiyar, earned Rs. 15 crores.
Manju Warrier, playing Perumal Vathiyar's wife, earned Rs. 1 crore.
Soori, playing Kumaresan, earned Rs. 8 crores.
Bhavani Sre, playing Pappa, earned Rs. 40 lakhs.
Anurag Kashyap earned Rs. 60 lakhs for Viduthalai 2.
Gautham Menon, playing DSP Sunil Menon, earned Rs. 30 lakhs.
