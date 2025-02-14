Vicky Kaushal to Rashmika: Know Chhaava cast's educational background

Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna graduated from MS Ramaiah College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Bengaluru.
Vicky Kaushal graduated in Electronics and Telecommunication from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mumbai.
Akshaye Khanna studied at Bombay International School and later trained in acting.
Divya Dutta moved to Mumbai to pursue an acting career after completing her studies.
Ashutosh Rana graduated and then started his acting career.
Diana Penty studied at St. Agnes High School, Mumbai, and graduated in Mass Media from St. Xavier's College before entering films.
