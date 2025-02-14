Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal to Rashmika: Know Chhaava cast's educational background

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna graduated from MS Ramaiah College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Bengaluru.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal graduated in Electronics and Telecommunication from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mumbai.

Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna studied at Bombay International School and later trained in acting.

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta moved to Mumbai to pursue an acting career after completing her studies.

Ashutosh Rana

Ashutosh Rana graduated and then started his acting career.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty studied at St. Agnes High School, Mumbai, and graduated in Mass Media from St. Xavier's College before entering films.

