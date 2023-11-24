Vicky Kaushal to Ananya Panday: Celebs spotted in fashionable outfits

Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday to Chitrangada Singh were spotted in fashionable outfits throughout the city. Let's check them out!
Vicky Kaushal was spotted at Mukesh Patel college Juhu for promotions of his upcoming movie Sam Bahadur
Chitrangada Singh was spotted at Bandra in a black penny top and grey cargo pants
Ananya Panday was spotted outside her yoga class in a baby pink penny top and black shorts
Ranbir Kapoor sported 'desi' look wearing a white kurta and pyajamas which he paired with a grey shawl
Saif Ali Khan was spotted in a blue t-shirt and washed denim jeans at Mumbai airport
Kareena Kapoor was spotted in a short midi black dress at Bandra