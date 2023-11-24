Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal to Ananya Panday: Celebs spotted in fashionable outfits

Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday to Chitrangada Singh were spotted in fashionable outfits throughout the city. Let's check them out!

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal was spotted at Mukesh Patel college Juhu for promotions of his upcoming movie Sam Bahadur

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangada Singh was spotted at Bandra in a black penny top and grey cargo pants

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was spotted outside her yoga class in a baby pink penny top and black shorts

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor sported 'desi' look wearing a white kurta and pyajamas which he paired with a grey shawl

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was spotted in a blue t-shirt and washed denim jeans at Mumbai airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor was spotted in a short midi black dress at Bandra

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
