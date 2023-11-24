Entertainment

Holiday to A Christmas Prince: 7 Hollywood movies to watch in December

Here's a carefully curated list of 7 movies you can watch during the cozy winter nights with your partner

The Holiday

Iris, Amanda, swap homes for the holidays and find unexpected love. Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet's romantic comedy is filled with laughter, love, and the magic of Christmas

About Time

Blending elements of romance, comedy, and time travel, 'About Time' follows Tim as he learns to appreciate life's moments

When Harry Met Sally

Set against the backdrop of New York City, this classic romantic comedy explores the complexities of friendship and love

High School Musical

While not a traditional Christmas movie, the infectious energy and catchy tunes of 'High School Musical' make it a feel-good option for the holidays

Carol

A beautifully shot and emotionally resonant film, 'Carol' depicts the forbidden romance between Therese and Carol in 1950s New York

A Christmas Prince

Journalist Amber travels to the fictional kingdom of Aldovia to cover a royal story. This combines romance and holiday cheer, making it a perfect choice for a cozy Christmas

Serendipity

Jonathan and Sara experience a chance meeting and leave their future to fate. Set against a winter wonderland in New York makes it a great Christmas watch

