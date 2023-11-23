Entertainment

6 vegetables to avoid during menstruation

Cruciferous vegetables

Broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts contain compounds that could contribute to bloating and gas in some people.

Peas

Green peas and other legumes might cause gas and bloating due to their high fiber content.

Onions

Onions are known for causing digestive issues in some individuals, leading to bloating or discomfort.

Beans and legumes

Beans such as kidney beans, chickpeas, and lentils can cause gas and bloating due to their high fiber content.

Asparagus

Asparagus contains certain compounds that, when broken down in the body, can produce a distinct odor in urine, which might be more noticeable during menstruation.

Mushrooms

Some people might experience digestive discomfort or bloating after consuming mushrooms, particularly if they are sensitive to fungal elements.

