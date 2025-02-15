Vicky Kaushal rejected big films to focus on Chhaava success; Check

Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Chhava' has received a tremendous response. This movie has proven to be the best opener of the actor's career.
'Chhava' has elevated Vicky Kaushal's stardom. His powerful acting in the film is also being praised.
Vicky Kaushal could have achieved this stardom earlier, but he declined some big and super hit movies.
'Stree' was offered to Vicky Kaushal before Rajkummar Rao. However, he declined due to his commitment to 'Manmarziyaan'.
Vicky Kaushal was initially offered Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, based on athlete Milkha Singh’s life, but declined due to the film’s intense training demands and health concerns.
Imran Khan's role in this Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma starrer was offered to Vicky Kaushal, which he declined.
According to reports, Vicky Kaushal was also initially approached for Ranveer Singh starrer '83'. However, he couldn't be a part of the film.
