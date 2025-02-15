Entertainment

Randhir Kapoor Birthday: Know struggles and success of Kareena’s dad

Randhir Kapoor's Birthday

The great showman Raj Kapoor's son Randhir Kapoor is celebrating his 78th birthday on February 15.

From luxury to hardship

Despite being the eldest son of the Kapoor family, Randhir Kapoor faced financial difficulties.

Randhir's tough times

When Kareena and Karisma Kapoor were studying, Randhir Kapoor couldn't afford their fees.

Couldn't fulfill wife's wishes

Randhir Kapoor himself said in an interview that he couldn't fulfill his wife Babita's demands, not even the children's tuition fees.

No acting, no income

Randhir said that in earlier times, an actor's only source of income was acting. If the work stopped, the income stopped.

Son fulfilled father's dream

However, Randhir Kapoor's situation changed. He produced the movie Henna, which was Raj Kapoor's dream project, completed by his eldest son after his death.

Henna became a blockbuster

The movie Henna was a super hit. Randhir Kapoor directed and produced this film.

Randhir Kapoor's changed situation

Kareena and Karisma's Bollywood entry started supporting the family. This is how Randhir Kapoor's family overcame the financial crisis.

News of divorce from Babita

Randhir couldn't fulfill any of Babita's wishes. There was a time when there were reports of separation between the two.

