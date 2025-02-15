Chhaava, Deva to Sky Force: 2025’s Most Impressive opening day hits

Entertainment
'Lavyapa' earned ₹1.25 crore on its first day.
Ajay Devgn's 'Azaad' earned ₹1.5 crore on its opening day.
'Emergency' did a business of ₹2.5 crore on its opening day.
'Badas Ravi Kumar' earned ₹2.75 crore on its first day.
Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' did a business of ₹5.5 crore on its release day.
'Sky Force' earned ₹15.30 crore on its release day.
'Vidamuyaarchi' collected ₹26 crore on its first day of release.
'Chhaava' earned ₹31 crore on its opening day.
