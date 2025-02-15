Entertainment

Kavita Kaushik Birthday: Here's why the FIR actress left TV

TV's Chandramukhi Chautala Turns 44

Kavita Kaushik, the fiery Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala from SAB TV's popular show 'FIR,' has turned 44. She was born on February 15, 1981, in New Delhi.

Kavita Kaushik No Longer Works on TV

Kavita Kaushik has stopped working on television. In 2024, during an interview, Kavita herself revealed this and explained her reasons for distancing herself from TV.

Why Did Kavita Kaushik Leave TV?

In an interview with Times Now, Kavita said, "I don't want to do TV anymore. I can't work 30 days a month. I'm open to web series or films."

Kavita Kaushik Doesn't Easily Get Every Role

According to Kavita, "I'm not a typical-looking heroine who easily gets every role. Only certain roles suit my personality."

Offered Repetitive Witch Roles on TV

Kavita said, "I'm getting TV projects like 'Shaitani Rasmein' based on witches. But I can't live the life I did 3 years ago when I was doing full-time TV."

Kavita Kaushik Grateful for TV Days

According to Kavita, "I'm grateful for that time. But I was younger then, I needed the money. I can't give that kind of time now. FIR didn't take much time, yet I complained."

Kavita Kaushik's Current Projects

Kavita Kaushik is now working in Punjabi films. She was last seen in the blockbuster 'Carry On Jatta 3.' She married businessman Ronit Biswas in 2017.

