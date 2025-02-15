Kavita Kaushik Birthday: Here's why the FIR actress left TV

Entertainment
Kavita Kaushik, the fiery Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala from SAB TV's popular show 'FIR,' has turned 44. She was born on February 15, 1981, in New Delhi.
Kavita Kaushik has stopped working on television. In 2024, during an interview, Kavita herself revealed this and explained her reasons for distancing herself from TV.
In an interview with Times Now, Kavita said, "I don't want to do TV anymore. I can't work 30 days a month. I'm open to web series or films."
According to Kavita, "I'm not a typical-looking heroine who easily gets every role. Only certain roles suit my personality."
Kavita said, "I'm getting TV projects like 'Shaitani Rasmein' based on witches. But I can't live the life I did 3 years ago when I was doing full-time TV."
According to Kavita, "I'm grateful for that time. But I was younger then, I needed the money. I can't give that kind of time now. FIR didn't take much time, yet I complained."
Kavita Kaushik is now working in Punjabi films. She was last seen in the blockbuster 'Carry On Jatta 3.' She married businessman Ronit Biswas in 2017.
Priya Banerjee-inspired 7 trendy lehenga designs for modern brides
Chhaava, Deva to Sky Force: 2025’s Most impressive opening day hits
Randhir Kapoor Birthday: Know struggles and success of Kareena’s dad
Sara Tendulkar-Shubman Gill dating? Fans react to latest Insta post