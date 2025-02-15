Priya Banerjee-inspired 7 trendy lehenga designs for modern brides

Entertainment
Raj Babbar's son, Prateik Babbar, and Priya Banerjee surprised everyone with their wedding on Valentine's Day. The bride and groom looked incredibly happy.
Canadian actress Priya Banerjee chose a pastel lehenga with pearl, thread, and sequin detailing. She paired it with nude makeup and minimal jewelry.
Priya Banerjee maintains a fit figure and often flaunts it in lehengas. Here, she pairs a blue lehenga with a deep-neck embroidered blouse.
Get inspired by Priya Banerjee's sky blue lehenga with white thread and sequin work, perfect for weddings or special occasions.
A net lehenga with a bralette blouse creates a sober look. The heavy blouse complements the minimally embellished lehenga.
A plain satin lehenga with a heavily worked blouse creates a glowing look, suitable for festivals or Haldi ceremonies. It can be worn without a dupatta.
