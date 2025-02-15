Entertainment

Priya Banerjee-inspired 7 trendy lehenga designs for modern brides

Prateik and Priya's Wedding Celebration

Raj Babbar's son, Prateik Babbar, and Priya Banerjee surprised everyone with their wedding on Valentine's Day. The bride and groom looked incredibly happy.

Priya's Pastel Lehenga Look

Canadian actress Priya Banerjee chose a pastel lehenga with pearl, thread, and sequin detailing. She paired it with nude makeup and minimal jewelry.

Priya Banerjee's Fit Figure

Priya Banerjee maintains a fit figure and often flaunts it in lehengas. Here, she pairs a blue lehenga with a deep-neck embroidered blouse.

Sky Green Embroidered Lehenga

Get inspired by Priya Banerjee's sky blue lehenga with white thread and sequin work, perfect for weddings or special occasions.

Pink Net Lehenga

A net lehenga with a bralette blouse creates a sober look. The heavy blouse complements the minimally embellished lehenga.

Yellow Lehenga

A plain satin lehenga with a heavily worked blouse creates a glowing look, suitable for festivals or Haldi ceremonies. It can be worn without a dupatta.

