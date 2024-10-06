Vettaiyan To Jigra- 7 Upcoming Movies to watch THIS Dussehra

Entertainment
This Tamil film, slated for a pan-India release on October 10th, stars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by T. J. Gnanavel.
Releasing on October 10th, this Telugu film features Narne Nithin, Rao Ramesh, and Manasa in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Satish Vegesna.
Directed by Vasan Bala, this film will be released in Hindi and Telugu. Hitting theatres on October 11th, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina.
This Telugu film stars Totempudi Gopichand and Kavya Thapar in lead roles, with Venela Kishore in a prominent role. Directed by Srinu Vaitla, the film releases on October 11th.
This Telugu film, directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankala, features Sudheer Babu in the lead role. The film will be in theatres from October 11th.
This Kannada film, releasing on October 11th, stars Dhruv Sarja, Vaibhavi Shandilya, and Anveshi Jain in prominent roles.
This Telugu film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Bandla, is set to release on October 12th. The film features Suhas, Venela Kishore, Murali Sharma, and Rajendra Prasad in key roles.