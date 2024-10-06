Entertainment
For Diwali, consider a mirror work lehenga like Mrunal Thakur’s, featuring a modern off-shoulder square cut blouse for a stylish touch.
For Diwali, consider Mrunal Thakur's saree with metallic lace on the pallu, paired with minimal jewelry and subtle makeup for an elegant look.
Mrunal Thakur's V-neck gown in suit style offers a stunning look, available for under 2,000, perfect with minimal jewelry for elegance.
For a standout look at the Diwali party, Mrunal Thakur's ruffle skirt paired with a sweetheart neckline blouse beautifully enhances her style.
Gowns never go out of trend. You can choose such a gown on V neck while carrying a statement look on Diwali look. You will find a similar dress online for 4-5 thousand.
Women with heavy breasts style a designer Indo-Western dress like Mrunal Thakur. The actress has paired a V-neck blouse with a matching skirt and carried a thread embroidery shrug.
For a figure-flattering look, opt for a fit-cut gown like Mrunal Thakur's. Various budget-friendly options are available to choose from.
If you like to experiment with looks, you can carry a floral gown like Mrunal Thakur. Which is stitched with three flowers. You wear it with a heavy bun.