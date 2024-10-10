Vettaiyan: How much did Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan others charge?

Entertainment
Rajinikanth has been paid a salary of Rs.125 crore for acting in the movie Vettaiyan.
Actress Manju Warrier has received a salary of Rs.3 crore.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been paid a salary of 7 crore.
Fahadh Faasil has received a salary of 4 crore.
Rana has been paid a salary of 5 crore.
Actress Ritika Singh has received a salary of Rs.25 lakh.
Actress Dushara has been paid a salary of Rs.50 lakh.
Music composer Anirudh has received a salary of Rs.5 crore.
Director TJ Gnanavel has been paid a salary of Rs.3 crore.