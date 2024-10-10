Entertainment

Vettaiyan: How much did Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan others charge?

Image credits: Twitter

Rajinikanth Salary

Rajinikanth has been paid a salary of Rs.125 crore for acting in the movie Vettaiyan.

Image credits: our own

Manju Warrier Salary

Actress Manju Warrier has received a salary of Rs.3 crore. 

Image credits: Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan Salary

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been paid a salary of 7 crore.

Image credits: Social Media

Fahadh Faasil Salary

Fahadh Faasil has received a salary of 4 crore.

Image credits: Instagram

Rana Salary

Rana has been paid a salary of 5 crore.

Image credits: social media

Ritika Singh Salary

Actress Ritika Singh has received a salary of Rs.25 lakh.

Image credits: Twitter

Dushara Vijayan Salary

Actress Dushara has been paid a salary of Rs.50 lakh.

Image credits: https://www.instagram.com/dushara_vijayan

Anirudh Salary

Music composer Anirudh has received a salary of Rs.5 crore.

Image credits: our own

TJ Gnanavel Salary

Director TJ Gnanavel has been paid a salary of Rs.3 crore.

Image credits: our own
